Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu is loading her dose of 'happy hormones' amid Covid-19 lockdown, see workout pic
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is loading her dose of 'happy hormones' amid Covid-19 lockdown, see workout pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a candid shot between her workout even as Covid-19 lockdown in the state of Maharashtra got extended.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

Beating the Covid-19 blues, actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday reflected on how she is loading her 'happy hormones' to keep through the lockdown.

After one of the major hotspots for coronavirus in India- Maharashtra announced to extend the lockdown in the state, Bollywood celebrities have started to share how they are reviving their isolation days by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Joining the bandwagon, Taapsee also hopped on to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of her sweating it out after a workout session. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Loading my dose of 'Happy hormones' to keep going through this lockdown.

Taapsee Pannu shared a candid workout shot on Instagram.

Taapsee has been setting major fitness goals for her fans since she transformed her body to that of an athlete while she was shooting for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket.

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows ‘isko sadak par le aaoonga’

She is one of the most active celebrities from Bollywood who has been using her social media handles to amplify the voices of needy people in these unprecedented times.

The actor will be next seen in sports dramas Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta and the sci-fi thriller titled Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Topics
taapsee pannu rashmi rocket covid 19 news maharashtra

