Taapsee Pannu says 'sly' reviews of Haseen Dillruba are abuse of power: 'Who are you?'

Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon continue to clap back at the negative reviews that their film Haseen Dillruba has attracted. In a new interview, Taapsee said that not in their wildest dreams would they tell a story that goes against the 'female kind'. She also said that while she has been 'fighting these battles', a lot of compliments have come her way, as well.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, debuted on Netflix on July 2. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Both Taapsee and Kanika have pointed out their issues with the criticism that the film has received, mostly revolving around its depiction of toxic relationships and domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu told The Quint, "Discussion are good, debates are good, but it should be in a tone of having a debate and not try to take a sly dig on the other person... Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong? And even if you are, you are an audience, you say what you felt was wrong about the film, but keep it as your subjective viewpoint. Don't use the power given to you, of affecting thousands and thousands of people, through the medium that you have, through the pen that you have... Because when I step in as an actor to do a film, I keep my personal views about a situation aside."

Kanika Dhillon jumped in with the 'writer's take' on the debate. She said, "The entire discussion and debate about the domestic violence glorification, and the anti-feminist stand, it's great that there are so many voices that want to protect this, and want to make sure that there is no such glorification happening, that's a very heartening thing, because we're all on the same side. Having said that, you do not have the copyright to what is feminism and what is gender politics. We are on the same side, but we have different interpretations of the lines that we draw, in terms of what is glorification of violence towards women and what is not. Having said that, the second very clear point, if you tell me, in a very condescending manner... If it was an opinion made without any slyness, without any need to attack or bring somebody down, I would have actually welcomed it, read it, thought about it, 'maybe this is how it came across'. Because sometimes, in a work of art, you don't intend to do it, but it lands like that on the other person. But then to come back, and to say with authority, that my interpretation is absolute trash, and your interpretation is the best interpretation, I object to that."

Kanika also questioned the 'authority' and the 'background and experience' detractors are coming with, because, she said, her understanding of gender politics is sound. She wondered if people are watching 'a few scenes, out of context', and said that she understands that opinions are subjective.