bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shuts down rumours that she's signed Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu has clarified rumours that she has signed on to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next film, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee has said that if such a thing happens, 'I'll be the one shouting'.

Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next release, Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, a romance-thriller, out on July 2. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Taapsee will essay the role of Rani Kashyap who is under investigation as a suspect for the murder of her husband.

Speaking to Koimoi, Taapsee Pannu said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye’ (If something like this happens, I will go to my roof and announce it). This is not the kind of news that should be kept secret."

"So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi (Wherever you are in Mumbai, you will be able to hear my voice),” she added.

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Taapsee spoke about how she is getting to choose from "more diverse roles, scripts and genres". "...if I get a good script, I will not let it go to others whether that means working a little extra, overworking or working for 300 days or more in a year, which I do...I have really worked hard to be in this position where I have so much to choose from."

Also Read | Family Man's Priyamani on Suchi being 'one of the most hated characters' after new season of Amazon show

"There was a time when I had to select from the worst of the scripts for the sake of being visible or for being around. I have seen those days, so now when I am getting to choose from more diverse roles, scripts and genres, I don't want to become complacent," she had said.

Taapsee Pannu has back-to-back movies on her slate including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu and Jana Gana Mana.

