Taapsee slays in a saree and sunglasses on the streets of St Petersburg. See pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a new picture of herself, walking on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a saree. She is on vacation in Russia, with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in her caption, "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" The picture showed the actor crossing the street, wearing a saree and sunglasses. "Rani Kashyap on the streets of Spb," Shagun wrote in the comments section, making a reference to the Taapsee's Haseen Dillruba character.

"Love it," wrote Dia Mirza, while several of Taapsee's fans dropped hearts in the comments. Taapsee and Shagun have been sharing regular updates from Russia.

Before St Petersburg, Taapsee and Shagun were in Moscow, where they enjoyed sightseeing and food. "Vintage Russian evening," Taapsee captioned one photo, which showed her posing against a wooden wall, wearing a blue dress.

Taapsee will soon be seen in Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is slated for a July 2 Netflix release.

Taapsee in a recent interview said that while she loved Kanika Dhillon's script, she wasn't the first choice for Haseen Dillruba. "The day Kanika Dhillon told me about the basic concept of Haseen Dilruba, I liked it a lot. Unfortunately, I was not the first choice for the film. It eventually came to me, after they exhausted all their options," she told Navbharat Times.

Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa in the pipeline.