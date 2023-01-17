Tabu again features as a cop in Bholaa, Ajay Devgn unveils her first look

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look motion poster of actor Tabu from their upcoming action thriller film Bholaa. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the motion poster which he captioned, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan (One uniform, 100 enemies). #TabuInBholaa." Also read: Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bholaa unveiled in motion poster, fans think it also features Akshay Kumar. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the motion poster, Tabu could be seen donning a cop avatar and exuding major boss vibes. Soon after Ajay shared the motion poster, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Huma Qureshi commented, “Tabu” along with a fire emoji. "Tabu ji fir se ek baar Box office pe bawal machane ko taiyar hai (Tabu is again ready to set the box office on fire)," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster loading."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shooting of the film was wrapped recently. Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tabu recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the action film Kuttey. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled The Crew.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a statement, The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

(With HT inputs)