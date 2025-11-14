Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Tabu says she wouldn’t debut an actor now: ‘I’m happy I entered films when I did’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:46 pm IST

Bollywood actor Tabu reflected on her career and expressed no interest in debuting as a Gen Z actor during a fashion event.

Bollywood actor Tabu was just a teenager when she started working in the film industry. Over the years, the actor carved out her own space with hits and blockbusters like Coolie No. 1, Maachis, Border, Hum Saath Saath Hain and more. Recently, she made a candid revelation during a post–fashion show interaction with Diet Sabya about whether she would debut as a Gen Z actor today.

Tabu recently turned showstopper for Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Tabu recently turned showstopper for Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Tabu talks about debuting as a Gen Z actor

Tabu recently turned showstopper for renowned Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. During a post-fashion show conversation, when she was asked if she would debut as a Gen Z actor now, she rejected the idea without explaining the reason in detail. She laughed and said, “I don’t think I’ll be entering the movies now. I’m happy I did when I did it."

The actor stunned in black trousers, a black cowl-neck tunic and a matching black coat featuring intricate silver hand embroidery and scintillating silver crystals. As she walked the stage flaunting her chic look, she immediately drew cheers from the crowd, which included veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, among others. Actor and politician Jaya was also seen cheering loudly for her and blowing her flying kisses on stage. Their cute moment melted hearts online.

Tabu made her debut in 1985 in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan and bagged her first lead role in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1. She made her Bollywood debut with Pehla Pehla Pyar alongside Rishi Kapoor, and then went on to achieve fame with films like Vijaypath, Jeet, Haqeeqat and more. She won her first National Award for Best Actress for portraying a young woman affected by the Punjab insurgency in Maachis (1996). She went on to deliver several commercial hits, including Iruvar, Border, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andhadhun, Hera Pheri, and earned critical acclaim for her performances in films like Chandni Bar, Astitva and The Namesake.

Tabu's recent and upcoming projects

Tabu was most recently seen as Sister Francesca in the American science fiction show Dune: Prophecy. Set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe, the series focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful social, religious and political force whose members possess superhuman abilities after undergoing years of intense physical and mental conditioning.

She will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, is a horror comedy scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026.

