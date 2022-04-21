Tahir Raj Bhasin: I celebrate my birthday properly after two years went in lockdown

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy that after two years, he will finally be able to celebrate his birthday just the way he likes it- partying and working. The pandemic had ensured there was a lockdown on his special day in both 2020 and 2021.

“I am massive on birthdays, it’s the one day I have when I can cheat and eat all the cake I want, indulge in all night parties, which is a routine I do not have otherwise. Also, touchwood for the first time in two years, I will be able to be with real people and step out of my house. Last year, I was in Ladakh for a shoot, I spend it solo in the lockdown,” he recalls. He will party as he rings in his birthday at 12 and then fly off to Gujarat to resume his shoot.

The 34-year-old, seen earlier this year in Loop Lapeta and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, adds that the rise in Covid positive cases isn’t alarming him.

Bhasin reasons, “Over the years, one has become more mature, a little more realistic. It’s the natural ebb and flow of the virus, there will be consecutive strains that come and react differently in different regions. Fortunately, in our country vaccination rates are good, a lot of people had caught the virus and have natural immunity now. We are better prepared with every year.”

The actor also says that protocols are still being followed diligently on sets, so that takes away any worry.

“Everyone I know is properly vaccinated, five out of 10 people have recovered. Everyone comes wearing masks and we have hand sanitisers on the sets. It is not as big a shock as it was two years ago. One knows one has to adapt to it, and make sure work keeps happening in the safest way possible,” he ends.

