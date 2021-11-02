Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on gender disparity: I have a big problem with this, it must be addressed

As a writer, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has proved herself to be a strong female voice. The characters in her various works are known to fight the patriarchal norms in the most entertaining ways. She admits that the imbalance of the society between men and women is something that she believes in challenging all the time.

“I totally think it should be addressed. I have a big problem with it, which is why every work of mine has always spoken about women liberation. [I’d like to see] women taking the front seat and for them to not be a plus one and to cherish their individuality. We contribute a lot and we need to be valued and appreciated,” she opines.

And the 38-year-old has found an exciting way to address it, using humour. “I get it from my father and I think that the best way to get through life is to make fun of it. Whether it is talking about disparity between men and women or my health issues, my way of addressing issues is not to go into a protest mode, which I appreciate. But I fit into that segment of people who like their voices to be heard in a funny way,” she adds.

The new-age mother of two has also depicted women/mothers in the most hilarious manner in her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother,

Talking about her life as a new-age mum to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, she says, “I consider myself to be the most imperfect mother. Early on I used to feel guilty about it, but now I am owning it and all the so-called imperfections I have written about in the book. I am sure all the mothers have a unique journey and I don’t know why we are all kept on the same margin. Why are we all supposed to be typecast and be a replica of each other?”

Tahira, who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, is also fearing for her feature directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti, and she adds that this book is for every one who understands the essence of a woman.

“You don’t have be a mother to read this book. I think all you need to do is be a woman or at least resonate with the idea of a woman. I think then you will be able to identity with a lot of issues and a lot of quirky stuff in the book. My intention was to put focus on women particularly in a patriarchal set-up like India,” she concludes.