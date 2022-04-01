Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Taimur is copy of Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir of Kareena Kapoor': Fans react to new pics of the brothers from playtime
bollywood

'Taimur is copy of Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir of Kareena Kapoor': Fans react to new pics of the brothers from playtime

Saba Ali Khan shared pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Check out her posts here.
Saba Ali Khan shared pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:13 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saba Ali Khan, daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore, shared new pictures of her nephews--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They are the children of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the pictures as Taimur and Jeh spent time together. (Also Read | Saba Ali Khan shares ‘cutest pic’ of nephew Jehangir Ali Khan as he poses in shades, see here)

In the first photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen sitting on a grey couch as he held Jeh who tried to crawl. Taimur had his eyes closed while Jeh was seen looking away from the camera. In the next picture, Jeh looked over the couch as Taimur had his arm around him. The picture was clicked when the duo had their backs to the camera.

Taimur was seen wearing a white and yellow kurta with a white pyjama. Jeh opted for a blue outfit as they played at home. Sharing the post, Saba captioned it, "Munchkins (nazar amulet and two heart emojis)."

She also added, "I got you little brother (blue heart emoji).....#timtim to #jehjaan. Fact. Brothers. #brotherlove #alwaysandforever #Mahsha'Allah #friday #saifalikhanpataudi #jehalikhan #taimuralikhan. TAG if used!"

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the post, fans dropped red heart emojis. A person commented, "Oh my my!!! Tim looks just like Ibrahim." "Tim = ditto copy of Saif and Jeh = ditto copy of bebo!!! Mini saifeena. Ohh so adorable kids mashaallah I just love them. And look at Jeh, his cheeks," wrote a fan. "Cutest babies! God bless," said another person. "Hats off lovely, great family," wrote a person.

Saba also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture collage of her father Mansur Ali Khan and Taimur. In the photo, Mansur is seen as a child and he and Taimur gave similar poses.

Sharing it Saba wrote, "Inherited the charisma and style. Standing tall #taimuralikhan like his grandfather, #mansuralikhan #pataudi." She also added a 'mashaallah' sticker and added the hashtag Jummah Mubarak.

Saba shared a picture collage of her father Mansur Ali Khan and Taimur.

Saba regularly shares posts on Instagram featuring her nieces--Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephews--Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, as well as her parents and siblings. Recently, she shared a photo starring Taimur and Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter.

She had captioned the post, "My Munchkins. Playful bonding! Dress inni given by aani (me)... I love to spoil them!! Constantly... I've always bought kids bhabs siblings gifts! It's addictive to #give #feel #blessed. #just #love #them #alwaysandforever #wednesday #memories #inni #timtim #taimuralikhan #inaaya. TAG if used."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
saba ali khan sharmila tagore taimur ali khan taimur saif ali khan kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan jehangir ali khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP