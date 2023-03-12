Tamannaah Bhatia finally opens up on equation with Vijay Varma: We have...

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s equation has been the buzz of the town for some time now. He has used nicknames for her on his social media posts, while a video also did the rounds, them ringing in the New Year together. Now, she finally takes the rumours head on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to us, she says, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

Meanwhile, it’s 18 years since she started her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra- and today, Tamannaah Bhatia has established herself firmly. A long career is fortunately no longer rarity for a female actor, and she is happy about it.

“The scenario has fully changed, I love it. I see Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Tabu, people who I have grown up watching. I am in love with Tabu especially, I have a human crush on her. This is what I want our women to be like, at a y and every age. They reinvented themselves, and present themselves in so many different parts that female actor haven’t explored till now. That is my quest too,” says the 33-year-old, who went on to star in films such as Baahubali, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and others. She will be seen next in Lust Stories 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhatia adds that the notion that a female actor has a ‘peak’ after which her career declines is absurd. “I never settled for what people thought I should be doing time and again, specially in a female actor’s career. People want you to settle and say ‘this is enough’, and that is often the peak of your career. It’s tragic to have a peak. The moment you touch it, the next moment you go down the peak,” she says matter of fact.

The one thing she noticed throughout these 18 years is that speculations around female actors are much more than their male counterparts. In fact the actor had hilariously shot down rumours about her getting married to a businessman, by dressing up as a man himself and introducing the avatar as the businessman in question. “I don’t know why that happens, but females get married a bunch of times before we actually get married! We get married every Friday, and then hear ‘oh you are not married yet!’ People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore. People will think it is another speculation!,” laughs Bhatia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}