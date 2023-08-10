Tamannaah Bhatia has a cute response for boyfriend Vijay Varma's latest Instagram post

Vijay Varma took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of his recent outfit and asked his fans to help come up with a caption. Without any further guesses, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who commented early on, suggesting a cute caption for her boyfriend's post. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma hold hands on a date in Mumbai, fans ask them to 'get married soon’. Watch)

Vijay Varma asked fans to suggest a caption for his latest Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot where he opted for a blue ensemble. He chose a sky blue blazer over white tee and baggy pants. Tamannaah Bhatia suggested that the caption should be, “Mind blueing (cool face emoticons).”

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After months of speculation about their bond, it was Tamannaah who finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. She admitted that everything between them began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Reports of them dating first emerged after a video of the two kissing at a New Year party in Goa surfaced. The duo was seen together on screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. They featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology.

Upcoming projects

Vijay was last seen in Kaalkoot opposite Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. It started streaming on Jio Cinema on July 27. He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, he also has Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's latest release is Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Tamannaah also has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON