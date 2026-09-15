Tanishaa Mukerji says 'women who have affairs with married men are not feminists'

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of actor Kajol, often takes to her X account to share her unfiltered thoughts and comments on a variety of topics. She has now shared a post about women who have affairs with married men. She said such women are not feminists but are “against women”, while also calling them “evil”.

What Tanishaa said

Tanishaa Mukerji sparked a debate on social media with her latest comments.

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In the new post, Tanishaa wrote, “My thoughts- Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. Infact they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said!”

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{{^usCountry}} Several users on the platform agreed with her and replied in the comments. One user wrote, “Absoutely correct both equally resonsible.” “Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone's marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users on the platform agreed with her and replied in the comments. One user wrote, “Absoutely correct both equally resonsible.” “Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone's marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, in the Male Feminist Podcast, Tanishaa had spoken about feminism. Tanishaa highlighted India’s respect for women, stating that the country has a much stronger culture of reverence for women. "Yes, we have issues, but it's not because women don’t have respect in our culture. There is respect for women in Hinduism, it is ingrained in both men and women, but because of the British, our culture has deteriorated. And because of overpopulation, our society has deteriorated. Crime is a result of overpopulation, not a result of culture. Lord Krishna never disrespected Radha, Lord Shiva has never disrespected Mata Parvati. So it's not there in our culture. We are a very free, very strong women’s country," she said.

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About Tanishaa's career

Tanishaa, daughter of Tanuja, made her grand Bollywood debut with Sssshhh in 2003 opposite Karan Nath and Dino Morea. The film, however, failed at the box office. She went on to star in Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became a hot topic. She went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was also seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur. Tanishaa was last seen in the 2024 film Luv You Shankar