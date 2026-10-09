Tanushree Dutta doubles down on ‘evil dead’ remark for Nana Patekar: ‘Does a person stop being an abuser when they die?’

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. Even as the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the actor for making such a comment, Tanushree doubled down on it on her social media.

Tanushree Dutta doubles down on ‘evil dead’ remark on Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta hopes that her life is in track for better things after Nana Patekar's death.

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After attending an event in Lucknow, Tanushree wrote on her Instagram Stories that her engagement has increased since news broke of Nana’s death. Without naming him, she wrote, “This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead and my life is hopefully on track for better things!”

In another post, Tanushree alluded to the abuse she alleged Nana had committed. She re-shared a post written by Sandhya Mridul, which read: “Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn't.” She also reshared a video recounting how she refused to do an unscripted intimate step with Nana, and was only attacked for it. Tanushree also filed police complaints and with the artist association, but no action was taken.

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Deep Dive Why did Tanushree Dutta defend her ‘evil is dead’ remark about Nana Patekar? Dutta linked the remark to the sexual harassment she had accused Patekar of and reshared a post asking whether death erases harm caused to survivors. She also shared a video about an alleged incident on the set of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Why did AICWA criticise Tanushree Dutta’s comments after Nana Patekar’s death? AICWA called her ‘evil dead’ remark objectionable, insensitive and shameful, arguing that such words after someone’s death went against basic humanity. It also criticised her for discussing her work plans in the video. What was the outcome of Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment complaint against Nana Patekar? Patekar denied the allegations, which Dutta made public during the 2018 Me Too movement. An FIR was registered, but the case was closed in 2019 for lack of sufficient evidence; in 2025, a court dismissed the criminal proceedings because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.

A screengrab of Tanushree Dutta's Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} One video that Tanushree reshared on her Instagram Stories features a content creator slamming people for calling Nana a ‘legend’, forgetting the sexual harassment allegations against him. What did Tanushree Dutta day after Nana Patekar’s death? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One video that Tanushree reshared on her Instagram Stories features a content creator slamming people for calling Nana a ‘legend’, forgetting the sexual harassment allegations against him. What did Tanushree Dutta day after Nana Patekar’s death? {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, after news broke of Nana’s death, Tanushree posted videos of her boarding a flight to Lucknow for an event. In a video, she said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen."

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She also added, "Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.

AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a strongly worded statement criticising her reaction. “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it,” read a portion of his statement.

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Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, the claim became public. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.