Tanushree Dutta says she has ‘heard the news’ of Nana Patekar's death, wants to focus on work: ‘Condolences to family’
Tanushree Dutta is heading to Lucknow for an event, she said on her Instagram. Nana Patekar died on October 8 due to a cardiac arrest.
Actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana of sexually harassing her during the Indian Me Too movement, seemingly reacted to the news of his death. She made multiple posts on her Instagram Stories, even talking about his death in one of them and sending condolences to his family.
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Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death
News of Nana’s death broke early on Thursday. Tanushree has been active on her Instagram since morning. She posted a prayer to Durga and a note in Hindi that translates to: “A golden shadow walks with me, one I have earned from the temples.” Tanushree also posted selfie videos of her walking through the airport and eating a sandwich for brunch.
Deep Dive
Tanushree then seemed to address the elephant in the room and said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.
Tanushree did not name Nana in the video. She then posted videos of her boarding her flight to Lucknow.
When Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment
In 2018, Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on a movie set during the Me Too movement. She stated that the incident took place on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her speaking out became a catalyst for the movement in India, along with Sri Reddy’s protest in Hyderabad, prompting many others to speak out against sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.
Tanushree claimed to have filed a complaint against him with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no action was taken. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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