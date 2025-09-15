Tanushree Dutta says she turned down 1.65 crore offer to be on Bigg Boss: ‘Won't sleep on bed with man for show’

Actor Tanushree Dutta claimed in a recent interview that she has been getting offers to be on Bigg Boss for 11 years now, but she has turned them down. Talking about the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Tanushree remarked that she is not ‘cheap’ enough to take part in it, no matter how many crores she’s offered. Here’s what she said. Tanushree Dutta says she has refused to be on Bigg Boss now for 11 years.

Taushree Dutta on turning down Bigg Boss

Tanushree revealed in the interview that she has been getting offers from the Bigg Boss team for 11 years now, but she has always turned them down. “Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can’t stay in a place like that; I don’t even stay with my own family. I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me ₹1.65 crore to be a part of the show. There’s another Bollywood celebrity at my same level who was paid the same amount. I’ve received a call from the Bigg Boss stylist too, who requested me, and said she will take care of my diet. I said even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn’t go.”

Tanushree also stated that she isn’t ‘cheap’ enough to ‘sleep on the same bed with a man’ for a reality show, saying, “Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there…I can’t do that. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace.”

About Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree last appeared in the 2013 film SuperCops Vs. Super Villains after debuting in the 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. During her career, she starred in films like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, and Rokkk. Before her film debut, she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004.

She made news in 2018 during the #MeToo discourse when she reignited allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. She originally complained against him in 2008 to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA), but no action was taken, as it was a criminal complaint. She also made allegations against Vivek Agnihotri, claiming he asked her to remove her clothes and dance on the set of Chocolate. Both Nana and Vivek denied these allegations and sent her legal notices. Police cleared Nana of the charges in 2019.