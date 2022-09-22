Tanushree Dutta says attempts were made to kill her after #MeToo: ‘Car brakes were tampered, maid was planted in home'

Actor Tanushree Dutta became the face of the MeToo movement in India four year ago and has been vocal about her ordeal. In a recent interview, she said multiple attempts were made to take her life after she went public with her story. Earlier, Tanushree Dutta had said that if anything were to happen to her, actor Nana Patekar, his legal team and ‘Bollywood Mafia friends’ would be responsible. Also read: Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood mafia out to hunt me

It all began when Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Nana had denied the allegations. Earlier this year, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor said that she was being harassed, however, she won’t resort to suicide.

During a recent interview, Tanushree claimed that during her time in Ujjain, the brakes of her car were tampered with a couple of times. She told Connect FM Canada, “I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss.”

Tanushree thinks that once someone tried to poison her as well. “There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water,” she added.

Tanushree came back to India in 2020 after the #MeToo movement. Earlier, she said that while she is trying to make a comeback in the industry, people are advised to not work with her. She wrote on social media, “I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact signed some also, but have noticed none they materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop”.

“I came back in 2020, and I have lost count how many times this has happened to me. People just get one message ‘it is advisable not to work with her’. And people avoid me because they don’t want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that is what it is for them. They are powerful and people don’t want to mess with them. Nobody is going to be willing to give me a chance,” she also claimed. Tanushree was last seen in the 2010 film Apartment.

