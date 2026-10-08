Tanushree Dutta says she has ‘heard the news’ of Nana Patekar's death, wants to focus on work: ‘Condolences to family’

Actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana of sexually harassing her during the Indian Me Too movement, seemingly reacted to the news of his death. She made multiple posts on her Instagram Stories, even talking about his death in one of them and sending condolences to his family.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018.

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Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death

News of Nana’s death broke early on Thursday. Tanushree has been active on her Instagram since morning. She posted a prayer to Durga and a note in Hindi that translates to: “A golden shadow walks with me, one I have earned from the temples.” Tanushree also posted selfie videos of her walking through the airport and eating a sandwich for brunch.

Deep Dive How did Nana Patekar's passing impact Tanushree Dutta? Tanushree Dutta expressed her condolences to Nana Patekar's family and mentioned that she is focusing on her work despite the news of his death, indicating that she will address the situation later. What role did Tanushree Dutta play in the Indian Me Too movement related to Nana Patekar? Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 during the filming of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, which sparked significant discussions about sexual harassment in Indian cinema and contributed to the broader Me Too movement. What were Nana Patekar's notable achievements in the film industry? Nana Patekar had a prolific career spanning nearly five decades, known for his powerful performances in films like Parinda, Krantiveer, and Natsamrat, and received multiple accolades including three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

Tanushree Dutta's posts on her Instagram Stories.

Tanushree then seemed to address the elephant in the room and said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.

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{{^usCountry}} Tanushree did not name Nana in the video. She then posted videos of her boarding her flight to Lucknow. When Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanushree did not name Nana in the video. She then posted videos of her boarding her flight to Lucknow. When Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment {{/usCountry}}

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In 2018, Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on a movie set during the Me Too movement. She stated that the incident took place on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her speaking out became a catalyst for the movement in India, along with Sri Reddy’s protest in Hyderabad, prompting many others to speak out against sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Tanushree claimed to have filed a complaint against him with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no action was taken. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.