Tara Sutaria shares Aadar Jain's shirtless pic from bedroom to wish him on his birthday, but fans are disappointed

Tara Sutaria shared a shirtless picture of her boyfriend Aadar Jain to wish him on his birthday. The Hello Charlie actor celebrated his 27th birthday on August 5.

On the occasion, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a close-up shot of Aadar Jain resting on the bed with a towel wrapped around his shoulder. Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with a black heart emoji and a wave emoji. Aadar responded, "I love you sunshine girl."

Although many fans showered the picture love, a few expressed their disappointment that Tara didn't feature in it. "I was expecting to see you in the picture too but ok," a fan's comment read. Another heartbroken fan also wished she was featured in the picture. "Aw you're not in the photo," they said.

Tara and Aadar made their relationship Instagram official last year on his birthday. She shared a picture of them and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." A few months later, on Tara's birthday, Aadar, too, posted a picture and wished her.

Although the couple has been private about their relationship, Aadar told Hindustan Times earlier this year that he and Tara are happy together. "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it," he said.

Tara has a few films in the pipeline including Tadap, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. The poster of the film was released earlier this year. She also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff; and Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in the making.