I was nervous but Akshay sir was very comforting, says Sejal Gupta

Thirteen-year-old Sejal Gupta, from Chandigarh, has proved that age is no bar for dreaming big and making them a reality.

Model and child actor Sejal Gupta (Photo: Instagram/@sejjal21)

The actor, who made her television debut at the age of eight with Kya Haal Mr Panchal and played the younger Kirti Kulhari in Mission Mangal, says she feels blessed to have had these big opportunities.

“Working with Akshay (Kumar) sir was an honour and a great learning experience as he is really humble. Initially, I was nervous and feared that I might make mistakes while acting and it might annoy him but he was really comforting,” she says.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, she says, “Recently, I got to work with Urmila Matondkar ma’am for Tiwari. I’m playing her daughter in the web series and on the sets she truly made me feel that way.”

The model-cum- child actor, who recently won the Miss Teen International India and Miss Teen India 2023 titles, says she had absolute clarity about her ambitions and goals in life since she was five.

The model-cum-child actor was recently the youngest Indian teen to win Miss Teen International India 2023 (HT Photo)

“My first ramp walk was when I was six. So, for the most part of my life, I’ve been clear about the journey I want to be on,” she says, adding, “I want to bring positive changes in society and be a role model for the youth.”

With all that in mind, when some interesting opportunities come her way, she dives right in. “So far, my journey, which has just begun, has been really beautiful and exciting,” she says.

Talking about the pageant experience, she says it was quite thrilling. “It had a lot of ups and downs. There were happy days. And then there were days when I didn’t feel good about my performance. But I had faith in myself and knew that I can overcome the obstacles and win,” she elaborates.

Her secret to winning, she believes, was her drive to do well and bring home the crown. “Whenever I faced a difficult time, I prayed to God and that calmed me down and helped me take the right decision,” she shares.

Aiming to be dedicated and focused like her role model, Priyanka Chopra, she says her parents are her biggest support system. “They have supported me through it all. My mum was the first to back my career choice. She also helps and guides me through balancing my studies and work,” says the actor, who studies in Class 9.

Having to constantly juggle between Chandigarh and Mumbai, the one thing she misses about The City Beautiful is her nani’s home-cooked meals. “Whenever I’m in town, I visit her and she feeds me lots of delicious food. Back in Mumbai, I miss that,” she says.

The actor will soon be seen in Peshawar; Kun Faya Kun with Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh; Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty Kundra; and Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai with Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni and Paresh Rawal.

