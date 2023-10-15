Jaan Da: First song from Kangana Ranaut's Tejas shows her love for the sky. Watch

After the action-packed trailer for Tejas dropped on Air Force Day, October 8, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer unveiled the first song Jaan Da on Sunday. Sung by the Arijit Singh, the song captures glimpses of the journey of Kangana's Tejas Gill as an Air Force pilot in the film, which is being promoted as India's first aerial action movie. Also read: Kangana Ranaut is ready to take off in Tejas teaser

Watch Jaan Da

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas song Jaan Da.

Jaan Da is the perfect blend of love and patriotism. Sharing it, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram, “Hai ishq jaise aasmaan da (I seem to be in love with the sky)…(aeroplane emoji) #JaanDa (Saiyaan Ve) song is out, tune in now. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October.” The soulful melody shows how Kangana feels she is in love with the skies during her training as a pilot. There is also a glimpse of the man, who seem to be in love with her, performing the song as a musician on stage.

About Tejas

Tejas has been in the pipeline for many years now. The film was earlier slated to be released in December 2020. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The music of the film has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics have been written by Kumaar, Folk-Lore and Shashwat Sachdev.

Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with the goal of inspiring and instilling a deep sense of pride in every Indian. It portrays the dedication and challenges faced by IAF pilots as they tirelessly defend the nation.

The IAF is the first of India's defence forces to induct women into combat roles. The film Tejas is set in 2016, when this historic decision was rolled out. It revolves around a daring female fighter pilot.

Kangana wants Tejas to instill a sense of patriotism

Speaking of the project, Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirror in a 2020 interview, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

