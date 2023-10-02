Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut is ready to take off, looks fierce in Air Force pilot's uniform. Watch

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kangana Ranaut and the makers RSVP Movies shared the teaser on X (formerly Twitter) for her upcoming film Tejas. Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Dressed in a flying suit, the actor can be seen getting ready to take off from an Air Force station in the short clip. She looks powerful as a woman in uniform. Also read: Kangana Ranaut unveils new stills from Tejas, confirms release date

Watch Kangana's fierce Tejas teaser

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing a pilot in her upcoming film.

The makers dropped the teaser and tweeted, "She is ready to take off for the love of her nation kyunki agar Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi (If you touch India, she will not leave you). Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October... Tejas In cinemas on 27th October."

Kangana on Tejas

Speaking of the project, Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirror in a 2020 interview, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

About Tejas

The film was originally slated to be release in December 2020. Kangana had announced that the film’s release date in August 2020. At the time, in a statement, Kangana had said, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes… Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie (Ronnie Screwvala, producer)."

However, the film has since been delayed several times. The film was set to release on October 20 with Ganapath. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Tejas will now be released on October 27.

