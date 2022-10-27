Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside pics from Sussanne Khan's birthday party with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Karan, See pics

Inside pics from Sussanne Khan's birthday party with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Karan, See pics

Published on Oct 27, 2022

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday on Wednesday as she turned 44. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Sonal Chauhan among others attended her party. See the pictures here.

Karishma Tanna, Arslan Goni, Sonal Chauhan among others attend Sussanne Khan's birthday bash.
Fashion designer Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday bash on Wednesday. She turned 44 on October 26. Many celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, boyfriend Arslan Goni, Sonal Chauhan, Karishma Tanna and friends Karan Raj Kohli among others were spotted. Sussanne's boyfriend wished her with a video featuring his best moments with her on Instagram. (Also read: Sussanne Khan gets cute birthday wish from boyfriend Arslan Goni via special video, she reveals his nickname. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spotted at Sussanne's party. Tejasswi wore a black crop top and skirt set and Karan white shirt with white pants. Both of them got clicked before getting inside the venue.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karishma Tanna posted a picture with Sussanne and captioned, “happiest day @suzkr (heart and party popper emojis)." Both of them hugged each other while posing for the camera. Karishma decked up in black outfit with white bindis all over her forehead. Sussanne wore a white top with neon glittery skirt and matching hairband to mark the occasion. Karishma even posted a clip with producers Viraj Kapur and Karan Raj Kohli and said, “It is a big year.”

Karishma Tanna shares pictures and videos from Sussanne Khan's birthday bash via Instagram Stories.
Karan Raj Kohli shared many glimpses from Sussanne's birthday party. In one of the picture, he posed with birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday @suzkr (kiss emoji).” Sussanne kept her hand on his shoulder and both of them smiled. Karan posted a group picture with Arslan Goni, Viraj Kapur and Sonal Chauhan. All of them held glasses in their hands while posing for the camera. Arslan wore a buff-coloured jacket with white T-shirt and jeans. Sonal wore a black jacket with distressed blue jeans short.

Karan Raj Kohli shared pictures from Sussanne Khan's 44th birthday party via Instagram Stories.
The other group photo featured Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Gandhi, Riddhi Dogra among others. Ekta wore an orange dress with white prints on it with glasses.

Sussanne was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. The couple was married to each other in 2000. Then, they parted their ways in 2014 and are raising their two sons-- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni. The couple has been dating for almost two years now.

