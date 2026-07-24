Tera Yaar Hoon Main review: Milap Milan Zaveri's romcom delivers neither romance, nor comedy

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Cast: Aman Indra Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Akanksha Sharma

Ratings: ★.5

Tera Yaar Hoon Main review: Paresh Rawal, Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma's still from the movie.

"Friend friend friend kiye jaati ho, feeling boyfriend waali diye jaati ho." Ironically, that hook line from a song in Tera Yaar Hoon Main ends up describing the film better than anything else. It desperately wants to be a charming romantic comedy but delivers the cinematic equivalent of someone refusing to take a hint.

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Romantic comedy is hardly rocket science. You make the audience root for the romance and laugh at the comedy. Tera Yaar Hoon Main achieves neither. Its idea of a comic high is an ant crawling into a woman's bosom while the hero awkwardly tries to retrieve it. If that's the benchmark for laughs, the joke is unfortunately on the audience.

Movie Review Tera Yaar Hoon Main 1.5/5 romantic comedy drama The film follows the story of a young man, Sanju, who strikes an unusual friendship with Vishwanath, a close friend of his late mother. As he falls in love with Vishwanath's daughter, Anu, family loyalties and an arranged marriage stand in the way of their romance. Director Milap Milan Zaveri Cast Aman Indra Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Akanksha Sharma Verdict Tera Yaar Hoon Main mistakes clichés for romance and loudness for comedy, resulting in a rom-com that rarely lands. Despite Paresh Rawal's sincere performance, weak writing and flat performances drag the film down.

Plot

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the story revolves around Sanju (Aman Indra Kumar, in his debut), who comes to Mumbai and ends up staying with Vishwanath (Paresh Rawal), a close friend of his mother. Sanju and Vishwanath quickly strike a friendship and constantly address each other as "friend". If this were real life, it would get creepy rather quickly. Sanju eventually falls for Vishwanath's daughter, Anu (Akanksha Sharma), who is deeply attached to her father. At one point, she even remarks, "Shaadi hone tak ek ladki ke papa hi uske boyfriend hote hain." Vishwanath, however, fixes her marriage with someone else. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.

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{{^usCountry}} The film's foundation itself is shaky. Rajan Aggarwal's screenplay is as generic as they come, relying on every familiar rom-com trope without adding anything fresh. The lead pair's forced meet-cute moments and the drawn-out journey to realising they are in love feel like a collection of scenes stitched together rather than an engaging romance. None of it generates enough chemistry or emotional investment to justify a bloated runtime of two-and-a-half hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's foundation itself is shaky. Rajan Aggarwal's screenplay is as generic as they come, relying on every familiar rom-com trope without adding anything fresh. The lead pair's forced meet-cute moments and the drawn-out journey to realising they are in love feel like a collection of scenes stitched together rather than an engaging romance. None of it generates enough chemistry or emotional investment to justify a bloated runtime of two-and-a-half hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The second half shifts its focus almost entirely to the tug-of-war between Sanju and Vishwanath, with the latter standing firmly in the way of the romance even as he has to perform his duties as a friend. What should have added emotional heft instead turns into a repetitive series of melodrama that go around in circles. The conflict rarely evolves, and the emotional beats fail to land.

Not helping the film's case are the performances. Aman has a long way to go as an actor. He tries hard to fit the mould of the quintessential Bollywood hero, flexing his bulging biceps and bouncing around with confidence, but his expressions can't convey the emotions the scenes demand. Akanksha Sharma looks nice and delivers a passable performance. Paresh Rawal is in almost every frame of the film. Despite giving it his all, he's saddled with such weak material that even an actor of his calibre can only do so much before the writing lets him down.

Verdict

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Overall, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is one of those films that mistakes loudness for humour, and cliches for romance. Every scene feels like it has been lifted from a dozen better rom-coms, only stripped of the charm that made those films work. Even Paresh Rawal's sincerity isn't enough to rescue a screenplay that keeps digging itself into a deeper hole. Ironically, for a film that keeps chanting "friend" every few minutes, it turns into the kind of friend who overstays their welcome.