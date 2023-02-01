Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can't stop kissing each other in new Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song

The first song from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out. Titled Tere Pyaar Mein, it shows the lead couple fall desperately for each other; but this might just be a surface-level attraction. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar song Tere Pyaar Mein teaser

The song appears to have been shot in some of the most picturesque parts of Spain. It shows Ranbir chasing Shraddha Kapoor around beaches, old mansions, beautiful town streets and on a yacht as she smiles and responds to his attention with equal interest. They share multiple kisses and steamy moments as he sings about her beauty and undeniable charm.

Tere Pyaar Mein is sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam. Talking about the song, Pritam said, “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

At the trailer launch event of the film, Luv Ranjan had said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today's world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew."

Ranbir said about how he became part of the film: “I told Luv that 'mujhe aapki film bahut pasand aayi' (I really liked your film) and I'd like to collaborate with you. We met and we discussed several ideas. We even launched one with me and Ajay sir, which Luv was supposed to direct... But then Luv narrated the idea of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. I felt that his idea had a lot of warmth, love, family feeling, entertainment etc. There are only a few filmmakers who make such films, hence I was very eager to be a part of it,” the 40-year old actor said.

