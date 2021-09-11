Thailavii box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film opens to 1.25 cr despite her call to boycott Hollywood

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Thalaivii has opened to a disappointing ₹1.25 crore collection. The film, directed by AL Vijay, is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

According to Box Office India, Thalaivii garnered an all-India collection of ₹1.25 crore. The movie performed better in the South Indian markets as against the Hindi circuits.

The film collected an estimate of ₹20 to 25 lakhs in the Hindi centres, with the highest contribution coming from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Thalaivii performed better in Tamil Nadu, boasting a box office collection of ₹80 lakh.

Thalaivii, like recently released Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, Fast & Furious 9, Chehre and BellBottom, was not released in Maharashtra as the state government is yet to reopen cinema halls since the second Covid-19 wave.

BellBottom, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, became the first big Bollywood movie to have released since the theatres opened. The film collected ₹2.5-2.75 crore, according to Box Office India. Whereas, Fast & Furious 9 opened to ₹1.75 crore collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed Marvel's Shang-Chi minted ₹3.25 crore on its first day.

Also read: Simi Garewal reviews Thalaivii: 'Though I don't support Kangana Ranaut's radical comments…'

Although Hollywood movies have performed well in India, Kangana said that it is time to discourage American and English films in India. “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi,” Kangana said in a recent press conference, as reported by PTI.

Adding that Hollywood has destroyed French, Italian, German and other industries with its global monopoly, Kangana said, “This is what they are doing here also... We don't appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of 'Lion King' or 'Jungle Book'. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”