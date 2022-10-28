Thank God box office day 3 collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn film drops lower, collects around 4 crore

Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped by almost 30 percent on Thursday. The Indra Kumar fantasy comedy released on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, and clashed with Akshay Kumar's adventure drama, Ram Setu. Also read: Ram Setu box office day 3 collection

Thank God opened at ₹8.10 crore and dropped to ₹6 crore on Wednesday (day 2). It now stands at a three-day collection of ₹18 crore nett. Thank God dropped around 30 percent on day three as it collected around 4 crore nett, as per a report on Boxofficeindia.com.

Thank God revolves around a corrupt man (Sidharth Malhotra) who gets injured in a road accident and is interrogated about his good and bad deeds by CG (Ajay Devgn) while being stuck between dead and alive. Rakul plays his wife, a righteous cop. Thank God also has Nora Fatehi in a special dance number, Manike, recreation of Yohani's hit Manike Mage Hithe.

Thank God received mixed reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a “lifeless afterlife comedy”. It read: “While the film is watchable enough as simplistic mainstream comedies go, at a time when there's never been more pressure on Hindi cinema to offer up a substantial theatrical experience, Thank God is forgettable storytelling of the first order.”

Thank God is Rakul Preet Singh's fifth release of the year 2022. She was recently seen in Ayushmann Khanna-starrer Doctor G, along with Attack: Part 1, Cuttputlli and Runway 34. Rakul says she reviews about her performances and films and takes it into consideration while signing her next film. “I read critics (reviews) and what fans have to say. If it is good feedback, you feel appreciated and if it is critical feedback. then you want to improve. It all also depends on what comes to you and you choose from what you get," she told news agency PTI.

