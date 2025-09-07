The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film continues to struggle, yet to cross 10 crore

The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has found no takers so far at the box office. The third and final instalment in Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy, based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), the film released in theatres on September 5. (Also read: The Bengal Files Twitter review: Vivek Agnihotri film divides; some hail ‘masterpiece’, others dismiss as ‘propaganda’) The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Anupam Kher plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's film.

The Bengal Files box office

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, The Bengal Files collected ₹2.67 crore as per early estimates. It is a slight growth in comparison to Day 2, when the film collected ₹2.15 crore. Its opening day numbers were also lacklustre, stopping at ₹1.75 crore. So far, the film's total box office collection stands at ₹6.57 crore. The film is yet to show any growth as far as box office is concerned. Its collections over the week days will be crucial.

The Bengal Files had an overall 42.12% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

About the film

Set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal’s violent political past, The Bengal Files sheds light on the massacre of Hindus that occurred in the aftermath of the Partition.

The Bengal Files was billed as “an exposé of the brutal Hindu genocide that mainstream narratives have long buried.” It features an ensemble cast led by Mithun Chakraborty alongside Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, who also produced the film. The cast also includes Darshan Kumarr, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur.

It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film faced resistance in West Bengal, with multiplex owners reportedly refusing to screen it amid threats. Pallavi Joshi wrote an open letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention and protection of her constitutional rights.