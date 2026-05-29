The Great Grand Superhero review: Plenty of wonder for kids in this Jackie Shroff film, though the magic fades too soon

The Great Grand Superhero

Cast: Jackie Shroff

Director: Manish Saini

Rating: ★★★ (3 stars) Truly, children's films have become an endangered species. And no, this isn't about movies that happen to carry a U/A certificate. The distinction here is for films designed for young audiences, stories that engage with their world. The Great Grand Superhero is an attempt to cater to this target group. Is it successful? Let's find out. Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero.

What is the story of The Great Grand Superhero? Directed by Manish Saini, the film centres on Dipu (Mihir Godbole), who arrives at a new school and, desperate to fit in, tells his classmates that his grandfather (Jackie Shroff) is a superhero. The claim snowballs, with the children demanding evidence. Matters become even complicated when Grandpa insists that the story is true, though there's a catch: his powers only kick in when aliens attack Earth. The events that follow make up the rest of the film.

Before we get to where it stumbles, let's talk about what it gets right.

The world-building engrosses you in the first half. From the opening frame, it's clear what the film is aiming for: bringing to life the kind of fantasies children dream up. The Great Grand Superhero often feels like a comic book brought to life, and the storytelling remains simple and easy to engage with.

What particularly works is the gang of child actors. Shivansh Chourghe, who plays Dipu's friend, displays a natural screen presence and delivers a confident performance. The rest of the young cast also contribute significantly.