On TKKS, Bollywood villain Yashpal Sharma says that women don't come close to him for pics: Door khadi hoti hain

In an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian invited celebrated Bollywood villains, actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh. Kapil also celebrated his 41st birthday on the sets by cutting a cake. During a conversation, Kapil asked Yashpal if he ever realised any drawbacks of playing villain onscreen. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma says 'don't tell anyone' as fan shares his picture wearing food delivery rider's outfit in Bhubaneshwar)

Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo from the upcoming episode on Instagram. In the video, Kapil can be heard saying, “Yashpal bhai itne pyaare insaan hain. Sir aapko kabhi nuksaan hua hai villain wale role karne ka (Yashpal sir is such a sweet person. Sir have ever realised any con to playing villain on-screen)?” Yashpal replied, “Nuksaan yehi hai ki ladkiyan photo nahi click karati hain lag kar ke, itna itna door khadi hoti hain (The setback is that girls don't come close to me while clicking photos. They stand at a distance).”

Kapil then talked about Ashish's vlog and how he posts pictures of the restaurants and gives feedback and asked if this is “his passion or he just wants to save money.”

In another video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil can be seen cutting his birthday cake and comedian Krushna Abhishek can be seen dancing with Mukesh to the song Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Apart from his comedy show, Kapil has Nandita Das' next film in the pipeline, in which he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery man. Earlier this month, the cast and crew of the film commenced shooting in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Kapil even shared a series of pictures with Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik on social media. Kapil has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

