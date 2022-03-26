Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Kashmir Files box office day 15 collection: Film witnesses dip as it earns 4.50 cr, impacted by Rajamouli's RRR
The Kashmir Files box office day 15 collection: Film witnesses dip as it earns 4.50 cr, impacted by Rajamouli's RRR

  • The Kashmir Files box office day 15 collection: The film's collection has dipped. It has been impacted by SS Rajamouli's RRR.
A poster of Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 11:57 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Kashmir Files has witnessed a slight dip at the box office as it earned 4.50 crore on Friday taking its total collection to 211.83 crore in 15 days. The film has been impacted by SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial released in theatres on March 11. The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files' box office success decoded: How news, social media, word of mouth scripted an unlikely success story)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, "#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: 211.83 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, he wrote that RRR has released in Australia and New Zealand with record numbers. He said, "RRR OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore."

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

The Kashmir Files has become the most successful Bollywood release in India after the Covid-19 pandemic, after overtaking the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. It is now facing tough competition from RRR.

SS Rajamouli's action drama RRR is a multilingual film. It is headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan and is billed as one of the biggest films of Indian cinema. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

RRR is a fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, set in the 1920s pre-independent era. In the film, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem.

