Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story controversy: Our film is about terrorism and it has no religion

From actor Adah Sharma’s character (Shalini aka Fatima) burning the hijaab to signify her freedom to Siddhi Idnani’s character (Geetanjali) spitting on her kafir father to prove her conversion to Islam is genuine -- there are several scenes in The Kerala Story that have been called out for trying to stoke communal passions and projecting a fake narrative against the Muslim community. However, when questioned if the makers took creative liberty while telling the story, Sharma says doesn’t feel the film is telling audiences about Islam.

She elaborates, “The film tells you about people misusing Islam for terrorism to join ISIS (militant groups) camps. So, whoever thinks that film is about Islam is wrong. The Kerala Story is not about religion but about terrorism, which doesn’t have a religion. I’m very confident in my religion, so I would never bring someone else’s religion down. We all live in a country that shelters all religions, and all of them should be very well respected.” The Commando 3 (2019) actor also points out that it depends on how the audience sees the film.

Referring to how the film shows terrorists going to any lengths to get girls to ISIS camps and be sex slaves for militants, the 31-year-old adds, “Their end goal was that. And when they use all ways and means to achieve that goal, I don’t think it has anything to do with religion. They are trying to manipulate people’s minds. I don’t see any religions telling them to manipulate the minds of people.”

While the Sudipto Sen directorial is receiving support from certain political parties and has been made tax-free in many states, there is a section that is calling it out for hate-mongering and has banned it from being shown in theatres.

Sharma is grateful for the polarising opinions, as she feels it only shows that “we live in a country that allows us to express those opinions”.

The actor goes on to add, “I also think a movie should be allowed to release where people are allowed to watch it. And then of course, form their opinion, negative and positive. And that’s how a society exists.”

As far as hate-mongering is concerned, Sharma says that the film is indeed about hate: “We are spreading a lot of hatred against terrorism. Personally, I think terrorism and bullying are the worst things ever. Also, drugging girls, impregnating them and then ultimately brainwashing them...these are deadly things.”

She asserts that The Kerala Story only tries to show all this and not attacking any religion. “Those who are saying it is about hatred, yes, I want to spread a lot of hatred against terrorism. And I hope we can all as a society get together. It should be humanity against terrorism,” concludes the actor.

