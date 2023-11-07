Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Ladykiller director admits Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar film was released incomplete: ‘No surprise it feels choppy’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 07, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Ajay Bahl has addressed the rumours around his directorial The Ladykiller, which is being called 'Bollywood's first incomplete film.'

Ajay Bahl, who directed the romantic thriller The Ladykiller, has admitted that it's an incomplete film. The Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer released in cinemas last week, but was criticised for being disjointed. It didn't even have any marketing campaign or promotional posts from the actors. (Also Read: The Ladykiller trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar engage in a whirlwind romance. Watch)

Ajay Bahl's statement

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor unite for the first time in The Ladykiller

Ajay, known for directing Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr, took to the comment section of a YouTube channel and wrote, “To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense opf total despair, all these psychological beats are missing. So yes, it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters."

However, the filmmaker also addressed the rumours of the actors' rift with him. He added, "NOW, about the rumours floating out here, as director, it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller, but absolutely not because of the actors. Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story.”

What happened with The Ladykiller?

As per a Times of India report, the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, released the film without a shooting schedule taking place. It was supposed to be shot outdoors in Uttarakhand, but the makers couldn't can it since it was raining incessantly in the region.

The film was thus edited and finished without that patchwork shoot. It was released in cinemas because of an obligation to the OTT platform that it's going to premiere on later. The Ladykiller, made on a budget of 45 crore, could manage to earn only 38,000 on the opening day with extremely limited shows across the country.

