The VVaan box office collection day 5 (updated live): Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy horror-thriller The VVaan released in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, which marks Sidharth’s return to the big screen, opened to a decent response at the box office and witnessed growth over the weekend. With the first weekend now over, here’s a look at how The VVaan performed during its opening days and how much it earned at the box office.

How much The Vvaan earn so far?

The Vvaan box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra leads Ektaa Kapoor's folk fantasy thriller.

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The Vvaan showed momentum on Monday, which is a great surprise given that even major releases this year have shown dip at the start of the weekday. Taran Adarsh noted, "stays rock-steady on the crucial make-or-break Monday, with the mass pockets continuing to drive its business... The decline on Monday is 34.61% [vis-à-vis Friday], indicating a good hold.

The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] should give the business another push and help it post a strong Week 1 total before the biggie #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday."

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Vvaan Force of the Forrest has managed to collect ₹4.83 crore. It is slightly lower than Monday's haul at ₹5.25 crore but the film is expected to cover that within the end of the day. It thus reflects a strong foothold after the opening weekend, despite strong competition from a number of releases, like Nani's The Paradise, and Marvel's re-release Avengers Endgame Encore. The film opened at ₹8 crore and on Sunday, minted ₹14.35 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹43.68 crore by 8 PM.

About The Vvaan

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{{^usCountry}} The one aspect about The Vvaan that has grabbed everyone's attention is how the festival of Chhath Puja has been showcased in the film. A video has gone viral on social media from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in which people were seen removing their footwear outside before entering the theatre to catch The Vvaan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The one aspect about The Vvaan that has grabbed everyone's attention is how the festival of Chhath Puja has been showcased in the film. A video has gone viral on social media from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in which people were seen removing their footwear outside before entering the theatre to catch The Vvaan. {{/usCountry}}

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The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja.

Actors Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill and Anup Soni, round off the cast of the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.