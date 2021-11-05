'This can't be my home': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is heartbroken as Delhi's air turns severely polluted

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Friday to express her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality in New Delhi. The 27-year-old was born and raised in the capital before she moved to Mumbai following her wedding to the actor.

Mira Rajput first shared a post indicating the air quality level in New Delhi a day after Diwali celebrations and wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?” She also urged everyone to stop doing that.

She then shared a picture of the city's skyline covered in smog on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning.”

Mira Rajput expresses her disappointment over Delhi's severe air quality.

On Friday morning, a day after Diwali, Delhi fell under the ‘hazardous’ air quality category. The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration was recorded at 655.07 in Janpath on Friday morning, according to ANI. As per government standards, PM 2.5 concentrations over 380 are marked as ‘severe.’ The news agency also noted that the bursting of crackers aggravated the degrading air quality in the city, amid the increased contribution from farm fires and stubble burning.

Mira has been stationed in Punjab with Shahid Kapoor and their children, Misha and Zain, for almost two years now. Speaking with Curly Tails, the mother-of-two said that they had initially travelled to Punjab for a break just days before the Covid-19 lockdown took place in March 2020. However, they have been staying there since then.

“We moved just days before the lockdown happened. We kinda felt like maybe we should take off for a little while. I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we've been here (Amritsar) ever since. It's been lovely because my parents are nearby and my in-laws have a home near so the kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another so it's great,” she said. However, she and Shahid have been frequently visiting Mumbai.