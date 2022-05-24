Thor: Love and Thunder trailer introduces a terrifying Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and some 'nudity'. Watch

Marvel has launched a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The latest trailer introduces fans to Christian Bale's terrifying villain, Gorr the God Butcher. In his white robes, white makeup and disturbingly yellow eyes, Gorr has managed to send chills down fans' spines already. (Also read: New Thor Love and Thunder still sees Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman pose together, fans call them ‘fit couple goals’)

The trailer opens with Korg (voiced by directed Taika Waititi himself), narrating how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) went from dad bod to 'God bod' after a rigorous workout regime. But just when he thought he had made himself worthy again of his Mjolnir, ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman) steals his thunder. They catchup on their past, which Thor is clearly not over yet, and sparks of romance are fired again.

Dousing them quickly enough is Gorr, who walks out of the shadows to butcher any and all Gods. Bad news for God of Thunder, definitely. There are snippets from different action scenes, some more visuals of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the party's landing at the kingdom of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. The cheekiest God of all time, he ‘flicks’ the robes off Thor's body, leaving him completely nude and the women in his court, swooning.

The equal parts hilarious and exciting new trailer was a hit with Marvel fans. “Christian Bale as Gorr looks terrifying. Love it,” wrote a fan in the comments section of the trailer on YouTube. “Didn't think they would top Ragnarok, but this looks like a very solid contender,” wrote another. “The first trailer had me hyped. This trailer has me ULTRA HYPED,” said a fan.

Thor Love and Thunder is Taika's second Thor offering after the much-loved Thor: Ragnarok. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. It will be out on July 8.

