Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are ready for another round, film out next April. Watch

Salman Khan has shared the first teaser for upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will be out on April 21. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of oursel.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”

The teaser begins with Katrina Kaif in a black vest and pants, pulling off some slick fighting stunts. She is helped by a few stunt choreographers to get the moves right. At the end, she asks a snoozing Salman to start his practice too. However, he declares that he is ‘always ready.’

Salman's fans were overjoyed on watching the trailer. “Excitement level on peak,” wrote one. "Mass bhai,. Mzaa aa gya, #Eid2023 pe tufaan aayega (Bhai that was so fun. Eid 2023 will bring a storm).

Tiger 3 is the third in Salman and Katrina's series of action films. It will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the films, Salman Khan plays Indian spy Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina). The shoot for the third film was recently on in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Some fan clubs even posted pictures of the stars from the shoot locations on social media on Thursday and Friday.

Before that, Salman and Katrina also shot for the movie in Turkey, Russia and Austria. It also stars Emraan Hashmi. The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

