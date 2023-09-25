Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif trend on Twitter; will deliver 'Tiger Ka Message' to fans on this date

Salman Khan, aka Tiger, is back! Tiger 3, starring Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is set to be released on Diwali 2023. But before that, Salman will share a message for fans on Wednesday. On Monday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Megastar Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser confirmed for September 27." As per a Pinkvilla report, the video titled ‘Tiger Ka Message (Tiger’s message)' will act as a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Tiger 3.

On Monday, 'Tiger Ka Message Sept 27' as well as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were trending on Twitter amid buzz around their upcoming film Tiger 3. As per Pinkvilla, on YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, his son, producer-director Aditya Chopra will reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, a video that is a precursor to the trailer for Tiger 3. The teaser will mark the beginning of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign, as the film will be released worldwide this Diwali. The film was earlier supposed to be released in April this year.

Tiger Ka Message before the trailer of Tiger 3

Tiger Ka Message is expected to give the viewers a glimpse into the world of Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. “The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message. Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all the eyes are now on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe," a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

“It’s the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, as the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and will be carrying forward the promise of an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that people have not seen before on the screen,” the source added.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). After Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s box office success, Aditya Chopra introduced two more larger-than-life spy agents, Kabir – Hrithik Roshan in War – and Pathaan – Shah Rukh Khan.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan.

Tiger 3 will be released in November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Earlier this month, the film's lead pair, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, had shared the news with a new poster from the film. Salman had captioned the post, "Aa raha hoon (I am coming). Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif had shared the film's poster and written, "No limits. No fear. No turning back. Tiger 3 in theatres this Diwali..." The text on the poster featuring Salman and Katrina read, “Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Yash Raj Films presents Tiger 3.”

