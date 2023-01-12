Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR's Globe victory as he dances his heart out to Naatu Naatu, fans say 'wow, what a dance'

As the Telugu film RRR picked up its first Golden Globes award on Wednesday, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared video of himself. He danced his heart out to Naatu Naatu song for winning in the category of Best Original song. He treated his fans to his victory dance video after RRR's historic win on Thursday. His dance video invited a lot of messages from his celebrity friends and fans in the comment section . ( Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna react to RRR's Golden Globes win)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Tiger wore a sleeveless black T-shirt with pair of pants. He accessorised his look with black fedora hat and shoes. He performed the hook steps as Naatu Naatu song played in the background. He grooved with full energy on the floor, showed his toned biceps. He was all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip on Instagram Reels, Tiger wrote, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday (Indian flag, big smiley and high voltage sign emojis) huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.” Comedian Kapil Sharma dropped clapping emojis. Tiger's sister Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woowowowo!!1 (cracker and red heart emojis).” Singer Mika Singh dropped raising hands in celebration emojis. Actor Mark Rhino Smith commented, “You got to teach me that dance my bro.”

Reacting to the post, one of Tiger's fans wrote, “You are so sexy Tiger.” Another fan commented, “Fire and amazing sir (fire emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Energy level is amazing (smiley face with stars emoji).” “Wow..what a dance”, wrote another. “Best dancer of India”, added one. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After RRR's historic win at Golden Globes awards for Naatu Naatu, many Indian celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Venkatesh Daggubati, and Alia Bhatt to Rashmika Mandanna, all took to Twitter to extend their congratulatory wishes to the team of RRR.

RRR's co-star Alia Bhatt shared the video of the win on Instagram Stories and added red heart emojis to rejoice the victory. She played Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan's Rama Raju in the period drama. Ajay Devgn, who was also part of the film, wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON