Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani take the metro to reach Ganapath event, internet calls them copy of Hrithik Roshan. Watch

Tiger Shroff has followed in the footsteps of his War co-star Hrithik Roshan. The Ganapath star and producer Jackky Bhagnani took a metro ride to reach a promotional event of their film. However, the internet didn't take too kindly to this promotional tactic. (Also Read: Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's action film shows drop, collects ₹4.75 crore total)

Tiger and Jackky in metro

Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani in the metro

Neither Tiger nor Jackky posted anything about their metro ride. A paparazzo account posted it on their Instagram handle and mentioned that the two celebs chucked the road and took the metro to reach a Ganapath event in time. Tiger and Jackky were seen casually talking to each other while getting captured on camera. Tiger wore a crisp white shirt, black trousers and sunglasses, and Jackky chose a black T-shirt.

Reactions to Tiger and Jackky's metro ride

The internet mostly dissed the move and called it an unnecessary promotional tactic. One user commented, “Movie ki pramotion ke liye bs yahi ek tarika bacha hai (This is the only tactic left for movie promotion)… (laughing with tears emoji).” Another wrote, “What is this new drama now? And what next? Kabhi subzi fruits khareedte huye bhi dikh jao Andheri station par ya fir Behram Baug, Jogeshwari market mein (Why don't you get spotted buying fruits and vegetables at a local market).” “Waah kya promotion hai... 5 logo ki seats par 2 baithe hain.. and bol rahe hain.. connecting with public (Wow, what a promotion. There are two people sitting ina place for five and claiming that they're connecting with the public) (laughter with tears emoji)," another comment read.

Many even compared the tactic to a recent event when Hrithik Roshan took the Mumbai metro to reach a shoot location in time. One user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan Ki copy krenge ye log (They're copying Hrithik Roshan).” Another commented, “Kal- parso Hritik Roshan gaya tha ab tiger (Hrithik Roshan recently took the metro, and now Tiger) (tiger emoji) (laughing with tears emojis).”

