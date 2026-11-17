Tiger Shroff has returned to social media almost a month after a shooting incident involving him in Mumbai. The actor shared a teaser of his upcoming song, Tenu Leke Jaana, on Monday, marking his first social media post since the October 18 incident.

Tiger Shroff shared the promo of his new song Tenu Leke Jaana.

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A day before the firing, Tiger had shared an Instagram video promoting his perfume brand. Following the incident, however, the actor stayed away from social media.

Tiger Shroff makes Instagram comeback

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The teaser shows Tiger flaunting his chiselled physique in a black tuxedo. The actor's caption, meanwhile, appeared to hint at his return. Sharing the video, he wrote, "One more chance, one more dance."

Tiger is seen romancing actor Ketika Sharma in the song, while also showing off his dance moves and six-pack abs. His sister, Krishna Shroff, cheered for him in the comments section, dropping a fire emoji. “He is back,” Krishna wrote in a separate comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were equally excited to see the actor back on social media. One user wrote, "Our hero is back." Another commented, "Really! Seeing you on my feed after so long makes me happy, Tiger Bhai! Welcome, champion!" Another comment read, “Tiger 2.0 version loaded.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were equally excited to see the actor back on social media. One user wrote, "Our hero is back." Another commented, "Really! Seeing you on my feed after so long makes me happy, Tiger Bhai! Welcome, champion!" Another comment read, “Tiger 2.0 version loaded.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tenu Leke Jaana is set to release on November 18, 2026, under the T-Series banner. The track is a recreated version of Tennu Le, originally featured in the 2009 film Jai Veeru. The original song was sung by Omer Inayat and featured Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani.

Tiger Shroff returns to film sets after firing incident

Meanwhile, Tiger has also resumed work after the firing incident. As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor recently wrapped up a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta's upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. The shoot took place at a popular pub in Pune.

A source from the set told Hindustan Times, "The dance number shot at a popular pub in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar was choreographed by Bosco Martis. The actor sporting a blonde look was seen clicking photos with the dancers and staff in between shots."

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Despite his return to work, security around the actor reportedly remains tight. Sources close to him told Hindustan Times that his team members and associates have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), restricting them from sharing his whereabouts and shooting schedules.

About Tiger Shroff firing incident

On October 18, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger and his driver in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor was returning from a football ground when the incident took place. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained a bullet injury to his hand. A fan standing nearby was also injured in the firing.

The police launched an investigation into the incident. As per reports, a total of 14 people had been arrested in connection with the case.