Tiger Shroff thinks Disha Patani is ‘Wonder Woman’ after she nails 80 kg deadlifts. Watch

Tiger Shroff was mighty impressed with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani when she shared a video of herself doing 80 kg rack pulls. He labeled her as Wonder Woman in the comment section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha and Tiger are both fitness enthusiasts who often share videos from their workout sessions. They also shower praise on each other's posts.

Sharing the video, Disha simply wrote, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg." Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was among the first ones to comment on Disha's post. "You’re fire," Krishna wrote and dropped a few fire emojis. Tiger's mom Ayesha also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, "Beast!" Tiger wrote, "Wonder-woman," and pasted a few fire and clapping hands emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year in December, Tiger and Disha vacationed in Maldives. They did not post any pics together but dropped enough hints on social media to suggest that they were holidaying together.

Recently, Disha shared a video that showed her practicing various flips with The Weekend playing in the background. Shroff had also dropped a comment on the post. "Clean," Tiger wrote and pasted a fire emoji to it. Many of her fans also commented and praised

Disha will soon be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Yodha. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha will see Disha pairing up with Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read: Disha grooves to Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein remix, people say 'iconic song ruined'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, has films such as Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath lined up for release. While the actor will be paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Heropanti, he will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the movie Ganapath. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wicome together onscreen for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.