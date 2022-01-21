Tiger Shroff wishes sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday, gifts her a trip to Maldives for 'one person only'

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff turns a year older on Friday. While she celebrated with close friends and family on Thursday night, brother Tiger Shroff has delivered a 'special gift' for his little sister. In a note shared by Krishna on her social media, Tiger has jokingly gifted Krishna a trip to Maldives for 'one person only'.

Sharing a picture of the two of them chilling and laughing together on Instagram Stories, Tiger wrote, "Happy birthday to my bro @kishushroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though."

The birthday note from Tiger Shroff to sister Krishna.

On her Instagram, Krishna shared a birthday note she received from Tiger, where the actor had jokingly written, "Happy Bday Keeshu. Love you so much. Wish the best of everything for you this year. Don't know what to gift you so thought of just gifting you a trip to Maldives for 'one person only'." Sharing this note on her Instagram Stories, Krishna wrote, "Definitely taking you up on this offer. Love you so much @tigerjackieshroff! The biggest blessing in our lives."

Mom Ayesha Shroff also showered some birthday love upon Krishna. She shared a carousel of pictures with Krishna and Jackie, writing, "Happppppiest birthday my darling daughter and my comrade in arms!!! I’m SOOOO proud of the woman you have become!!!" Thanking her mother, Krishna commented on the post, "I love you so much! Thank you to the most beautiful person I know."

Abdul Azim Baddkashi's wish for Krishna.

Krishna's rumoured boyfriend, Afghan MMA fighter Abdul Azim Baddakshi shared a picture of the two of them on his social media, captioning it "Happy birthday my love". While the two have never confirmed if they are dating, Krishna has shared several pictures with Abdul on social media. Krishna shared pictures from her birthday eve bash on social media, where she posed in front of her birthday cake.

A known fitness enthusis, Krishna currently manages an MMA league. In an interaction with HT City last year, she said that being Jackie's daughter, she did get many film offers but sje rejected them all. “I got many offers, but it didn’t really spark an interest within me. I have worked on film sets, behind the camera, and it’s not as glam as people think. It’s a very different lifestyle. I believe life is too short to settle for anything which you just feel so mediocre about,” she said.

