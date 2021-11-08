Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's film

Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will release on Amazon Prime.

Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kangana wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru." In the second poster, she introduced actor Avneet Kaur who will be playing the role of Tiku in the film. She captioned the poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku."(Let's go to the moon or let's hang out till the evening.)

She shared the third poster of the film and captioned it, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

Kangana Ranaut shares first look of Tiku Weds Sheru on Instagram. (Instagram)

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. This isn't the first collaboration between Kangana and Sai as the duo has previously worked together on the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

On November 8, Kangana will be honoured with Padma Shri award. In a 2020 interview, Kangana opened up about receiving the award and said, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Meanwhile, Kangana's Thalaivii was released in cinema halls on September 10 and received a positive response. She has recently announced her next project, The Incarnation Sita. She will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.