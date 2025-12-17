Tisca Chopra almost got divorced while directing her first film Saali Mohabbat. Here’s why

Actor turned director Tisca Chopra has revealed that she almost faced a divorce while directing her first film, Saali Mohabbat, which features Radhika Apte and Divyendu Sharma. She shared that intense creative differences during the making of the project took a toll on her personal life. Tisca Chopra is married to Sanjay Chopra, who is a former pilot.

Tisca gets candid

Tisca spoke about the whole experience of directing her first film, Saali Mohabbat, during an interview with Mid-Day India.

Looking back, Tisca shared, “Directing is a mother-of-God hard job. It just never ends. You start your day with a volley of questions. What should be the size of the car’s number plate? Should the actor shave his chest or not? If you don’t answer, they’ll think that you don’t know your mind. So, you just have to make a decision, even if it’s wrong. And then you make it the right decision."

During the conversation, Tisca shared that while co-writing the film with her husband, Sanjay Chopra, the process became so intense that their creative differences nearly pushed them to the brink of divorce. Her husband is a former pilot for Air India.

Tisca said, “We almost got divorced writing it. His sense of writing is robust, mine is more subtle. So the yin and yang came together nicely in the script. We were told in the beginning (to drop it), but we still went ahead and recorded it. Then we had to dub it to something else… I’m not a big fan of censorship. If at 18 years, you can choose a government, why can’t you choose what you want to watch?"

About Saali Mohabbat

Tisca’s Saali Mohabbat was released on ZEE5 earlier this month. Described as a "the genre-defining ‘how-dunnit’", the film is headlined by Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma. It is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production.

The film features Radhika as Smita, a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life descends into a labyrinth of infidelity, deceit, and moral ambiguity.

As per Hindustan Times review, Saali Mohabbat is a film “with a promising premise but not enough bite. Tisca’s attempt at a slow-burn thriller has moments that draw you in. What could have been a wickedly layered whodunit settles instead for the obvious”. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles.