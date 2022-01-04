2022 seems to be the year of a lot of nostalgia in the entertainment world. A host of favourite onscreen jodis, who created a lot of buzz when they starred together in films, are set to reunite in 2022. Of course when these hit pairs come together again, there’s a lot of excitement as well as anticipation about how they would fare in the given roles. Check out what’s in store for your this year.

Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone- John Abraham (Pathan)

Top 5 : From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, much-loved onscreen jodis reunite in 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was Padukone’s first co-star in Om Shanti Om (2007), and they went on to work in two more hits- Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). Their jodi is a mass favourite, and they reunite for Pathan, a hotly anticipated action thriller marking Khan’s comeback. It further stars John Abraham, who will also reunite with Padukone after Desi Boyz (2011).

Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chadha)

The actors were a part of 3 Idiots (2009) where they were cast opposite each other, and then Talaash, a psychological thriller. They now reunite for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chadha, an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Aamir plays the character of Gump, Kareena steps into the shoes of Gump’s lover.

Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar (Raksha Bandhan)

Khiladi Kumar had worked with Pednekar in the social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) as husband and wife. They reunite after five years for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon (Shehzaada)

A Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), the film brings together Sanon and Aaryan, who were much loved as a couple in Luka Chuppi (2019). The actors were also seen shooting in Delhi recently.

Tiger Shroff- Kriti Sanon (Ganapath)

Kriti Sanon is set to reunite with her first-ever co-star from Heropanti (2014), Tiger Shroff. Their chemistry was appreciated in their debut film, so Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, naturally has raised a lot of expectations.