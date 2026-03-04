Toxic's loss is Dhurandhar 2's gain? Release delay may boost Ranveer Singh film's box office prospects by ₹100 crore

Till this morning, both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 were set to release globally together on March 19. Trade insiders say that the films would have forced many theatres across India to choose either-or. Given that there are 10,000 screens in India, both films would have been restricted to 4500-5000 screens each, a rather low number for films of their scale and potential. Now, with Toxic out of the way and no other big release in March, Dhurandhar 2 can secure up to 6000 screens for itself nationally. This is likely to expand its reach and, in turn, box office collection.

On Wednesday, just two weeks before the biggest date in Indian cinema in recent history, the makers of Toxic announced they were postponing the film's release to June. In a statement, Yash, the film’s star and co-producer, said it was because of the ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. But this effectively spelt the end for ‘Dhuroxic’, the term given to the mega clash between Toxic and Ranveer Singh -starrer Dhurandhar 2. Now, the Aditya Dhar spy thriller gets a solo release on March 19.

The trade had pegged the March 19 release weekend as the biggest in Indian cinema history, if not adjusted for inflation. Many old-timers called it a hark back to the 2001 Gadar vs Lagaan clash. Conservative estimates stated that the two films could end up earning ₹250 crore net in India combined in the first three days. More optimistic estimates put the figure at ₹300 crore. In this, Toxic was expected to dominate in the first weekend, courtesy of its pan-India appeal, while Dhurandhar was expected to level the playing field in the weekdays, just like its first part had.

Had Toxic released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 would have had a shot at an ₹120-130 crore opening weekend, according to trade. But now, with a solo release, that number could even touch ₹200 crore. If the overseas collection is added, Dhurandhar 2 could see a boost of ₹100 crore in its opening weekend due to the solo release, trade experts estimate.

Toxic’s new release date On Wednesday, Yash shared a statement detailing the postponement of Toxic’s release. “After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement said, adding that the film will now release on June 4.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, brings back Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar is among the most anticipated Indian films of recent years.