Triptii Dimri likes post appreciating Deepika Padukone's professionalism after replacing her in Spirit. Reddit reacts

Triptii Dimri has made a quiet but impactful gesture amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas. After replacing Deepika Padukone as the female lead, Triptii recently liked a social media reel defending Deepika, a move that fans see as a show of solidarity between two actors caught in the crossfire of public scrutiny and industry politics. Amid the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Triptii Dimri has shown support by liking a post defending her.

Tripti likes a post appreciating Deepika's professionalism

The reel, shared by celebrity saree stylist Dolly Jain, praised Deepika’s sheer professionalism, recalling how she danced barefoot through injuries in Nagada Sang Dhol while wearing a 30 kg lehenga. The video also addressed how negative PR and hate campaigns distort public perception.

Triptii’s “like” on the post didn’t go unnoticed and quickly sparked discussion online, with one fan writing, "I feel the highlighted part means a lot… ‘It’s time we stop letting hate campaigns decide the way we see her.’ I dunno but feel like Triptii has experienced this herself people and rival PRs mercilessly and constantly hating on her and shaming her. It’s too much. Social media thrives on hate and it’s high time everybody starts showing some grace.”

Triptii herself has faced multiple waves of criticism in recent years, with online trolls targeting her during career moves, including rumours about being dropped from Aashiqui 3. As one Reddit user put it, "There have been numerous campaigns against Triptii. Remember when it was said that she was dropped from Aashiqui and the vile things that were said about her? It’s beyond disgusting and makes me deeply question Bollywood.”

Deepika, originally cast in Spirit, reportedly exited the project due to creative and financial differences. Sources claim she requested limited working hours post-motherhood, a share of the profits, and a higher fee, terms the producers allegedly couldn’t accommodate. Her exit led to a barrage of speculation and online hate, with some accusing her of being "difficult."

Reddit is happy to see them stand together

One user summed up the double standards women in the industry face, "Men can ask for 100 things, but nobody cares. When a woman wants something justified, suddenly it’s an issue.” Another added, "Deepika is being targeted like anything. People hate her for her supposedly active PR, but the truth is that had she not had it, she wouldn’t have survived. She didn’t have people to fall back on like others do.”

Tensions escalated when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted cryptic social media updates that seemed to be indirect digs at Deepika. He accused an unnamed actor of breaking an "unsaid NDA" and added pointed commentary like, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?” He signed off with the hashtag #dirtyPRgames, intensifying the controversy.

Triptii’s quiet support, however, has shifted the tone online. Many are now praising the actress for choosing grace over gossip. “Triptii seems like a girl’s girl,” said one user. "So amazing to see two queens supporting each other. All my love to Triptii and Deepika!" another added.

Deepika and Triptii's latest

Deepika is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi. Triptii, meanwhile, was last seen in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.