Fans call Priyanka Chopra ‘most secure actor’ as she introduces Triptii Dimri to Bvlgari CEO: Nobody like our desi girl

Actor Priyanka Chopra interacted with many celebrities at Bvlgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). What caught fans' eyes was her conversation with actor Triptii Dimri. Triptii Dimri, Priyanka Chopra, and Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin at Mumbai's NMACC.

Priyanka Chopra introduces Triptii Dimri to Bvlgari CEO

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Triptii posed for the paparazzi. After she was done, she walked towards the exit, and Priyanka was seen patiently waiting there with a smile. They greeted each other with a hug.

Priyanka makes Triptii pose with her

Soon after, Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin approached them. Priyanka quickly drew his attention and introduced him to Triptii. They had a brief conversation, following which Priyanka gave Triptii another hug. As she turned away to leave, Priyanka gently pulled Triptii's arm and made her pose with her. For the event, Priyanka wore a white dress while Triptii chose a black outfit.

Priyanka gets praises from internet

The video was shared with the caption, "With the news flashing every day of insecurity within Bollywood, here's Priyanka Chopra introducing Tripti Dimri to the CEO of Bvlgari. Ain't nobody like our desi girl for real." Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "The most secure actor ever." A comment read, "Priyanka Chopra definitely adores her."

"This is making me cry. Absolutely queen behaviour," tweeted a person. "She is the best example of doing things right!" read a comment. "Priyanka Chopra continues to break barriers, proving that talent knows no bounds," said another X user. "This is so beautiful, Priyanka knows Triptii should be hyped and given a boost," wrote another fan.

Not only Triptii, Priyanka, at the event, was also seen having a conversation with Tamannaah. When she said she had been watching Priyanka's work, the latter replied, "I've been watching you. You're such an amazing dancer." Priyanka also revealed that she was “obsessed with” Tamannaah's dance.

About Triptii's career

Triptii has starred in several films such as Mom, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala, Animal, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2. Fans will see her next in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo alongside Shahid Kapoor and Avinash Tiwary.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.