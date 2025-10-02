Priyanka Chopra praises Tamannaah, chats with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh; flies out of India after short trip

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who arrived in India a few days ago, met several celebrities and interacted with them at Bvlgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Several videos of Priyanka having conversations with Tamannaah, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Keerthy Suresh emerged on social media platforms. Priyanka Chopra flew out of India after meeting Tamannaah, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh at the Bvlgari event.

Priyanka Chopra hugs Tamannaah, showers praises on her

In a video, Priyanka greeted Tamannaah with a hug. When Tamannaah said she had been watching Priyanka's work, the latter replied, "I've been watching you. You're such an amazing dancer." Priyanka also revealed what she was “obsessed with” in Tamannaah's dance.

Priyanka meets Samantha, leaves Keerthy Suresh smitten

Priyanka shared a quick chat with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as seen in another video. Keerthy Suresh, who stood next to Samantha, looked smitten by Priyanka. She also hugged and spoke briefly with actor Triptii Dimri. Priyanka gently pulled Triptii to pose together for the paparazzi.

Priyanka flies out of Mumbai after a brief visit

The actor jetted out of Mumbai early on Thursday morning. In a video, the actor was seen dressed in a denim outfit as she arrived at the airport. As she tried to make her way amid the paparazzi, Priyanka said, "Chalte hai phir ab (Let's go now then)." She also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, a wave and a peace sign. Before leaving, Priyanka also bid them goodbye.

At the event, Priyanka made a glamorous appearance. She wore a white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun. The actor, alongside Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, posed for the cameras.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.