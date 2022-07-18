Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt proudly shows stretch marks after weight loss, Maanayata reacts

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture of herself flaunting her stretch marks. She recently underwent a physical transformation and lost quite a lot of weight. In her recent post, she talked about how she overcame challenges during her fitness journey. (Also read: Trishala Dutt talks about her wedding plans)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trishala shared a picture in which she looked glammed up in a white co-ord set. Flaunting red marks on her arms, Trishala Dutt wrote, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.”

Trishala who is a psychotherapist by profession, revealed that she once tried to fill the voids in her life with food. “It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfil certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of ‘fullness’, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me- I’m glad I healed from that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly (Tiger emoji)” she ended her lengthy post. While the post has captured the attention of fans, soon after she shared it, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a fire and heart emoji in the comments.

Trishala Dutt's Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter with his first wife, Richa Sharma. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents. She shares a close bond with Sanjay and Maanayata who got married in 2008. Before Maanayata, the actor was married to Rhea Pillai, before parting ways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON